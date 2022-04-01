Sanjana Sanghi on Upcoming Film Om The Battle Within: 'The Action Quotient is Very High' | Exclusive

Sanjana Sanghi had made her debut in 2020 with Dil Bechara, and had earned rave reviews for her performance as Kizzie Basu in the film. The actress has already been working on her next - Om: The Battle Within - alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. However, not much about her role in the film is known, making fans and audience curious. Now, the actress herself has opened up about it in an interview with us.

Speaking to News18, Sanjana revealed what her avatar in the film would be and whether it will be high on the glam quotient. She said, “Well, the audience will see me in an absolutely different avatar from Dil Bechara. But I have to say, the way we styled my character in Om, it’s very real, very raw and natural. So, no the glam quotient per se, I don’t know if I can say is very high; but the action quotient is, so that’s very exciting. I’m gearing up for OM’s worldwide theatrical release, which is set for July 1st."

Sanjana also spoke about her other upcoming projects. She has signed two projects, about which she just shared some hints and revealed, “I am, for the first time in my life, prepping and working for two characters simultaneously for two films that I’m so so excited about. Both the scripts were offered in 2021 that I instantly fell in love with. Both involve very different challenges, so I have to somehow learn how to swap between characters and jump between sets. I’ve only heard stories about this but never thought I’ll actually have to do. I guess that’s what the challenge is right now. They are both unannounced projects so we’re gonna have to wait till the producers put all the details out then I’ll love to talk more about them."

We hope that the projects are announced soon, and we get to see Sanjana on the screen again.

