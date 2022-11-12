Sanjana Sanghi Turns Showstopper for Cancer Awareness, Says 'Playing Kizie Basu in Dil Bechara...'| Exclusive

Actress Sanjana Sanghi, who made her debut with Dil Bechara in 2020, is now making one fall in love with her extraordinary fashion choices. She did a terrific job as a cancer survivor, Kizie Basu, in her debut film. Recently, the 26-year-old actress turned showstopper for Varun Bahl, one of the renowned names in the fashion world. The event titled Festival of Hope was organised to help raise more awareness about Cancer in India. In a conversation with News18, Sanjana opened up about what motivated her to be associated with the noble initiative.

Sanjana shared how she got in contact with cancer survivors during the preparations for Sushant Singh Rajput co-starrer Dil Bechara. She also said, “With my debut film Dil Bechara, I had this incredible opportunity to get into my character Kizie Basu’s mind, who was a young cancer survivor. I, as part of my preparations, spent a lot of time with cancer survivors. What I understood is that none of us can really understand what they go through. But what we can do is empathise and make their journey easier. I want to tell them that we are always there to look after them. I want them to always remain strong because we are always by their side."

She adds, “I got associated with this event as I want to help with the aim of creating a Cancer Free world. Playing Kizie Basu in Dil Bechara allowed me to spend extended time with cancer survivors and try to understand their psyche and state of mind. And we hope this helps raise the largest amount of funds for the treatment of survivors belonging to underprivileged groups."

Sanjana walked the ramp in a jaw-droppingly amazing outfit. She donned a Contemporary silhouette combined with traditional techniques, She adorned and elevated an upcycled multi-patchwork asymmetric skirt from Couturier Varun Bahl’s New Leaf Collection, which she paired with a multi-patchwork embroidered bralette top.

Speaking about her outfit, Sanjana said, “I am wearing this stunning asymmetrical skirt with this crop top from Varun Bahl’s new collection called New Leaf. The entire skirt is made up of upcycled patchwork so it’s a sustainable piece. So, we are also supporting, of course, the cancer survivors but at the same time, we are supporting sustainable fashion, which is good for the environment too."

Designer Varun Bahl talked about the cause of being associated with the event with his collection. He said, “I’m very happy to have partnered with Festival of Hope this year for their wonderful initiative, in support of Cancer Survivors. Ever since I started my couture label, I’ve always tried to find different ways of giving back, and that’s always been the main reason why I continue to do what we do. I have always been associated with the Festival of Hope and what better way to contribute to their amazing cause than with fashion."

Foundation of Hope Founder Shalini Vig talked about the reason behind organising the event. She said, “There are heroes amongst us, fighting a daily battle - Cancer. All they do is hold onto hope. And this is how we do it. Celebrate the spirit and courage of cancer warriors. I appreciate the contribution of Varun & Archana to this initiative to give it a wider aspect."

The foundation, Festival of Hope, celebrates the spirit and courage of cancer survivors. Through the unique medium of fashion and design, the Festival of Hope has revolutionised the world of charity. The Fashion walks are held each year, where renowned designers of India participate, and numerous cancer awareness programmes also take place. However, the most important aim behind the event has been to instil in the audience, the sense that there is life after cancer. The Festival of Hope Foundation events are held to celebrate cancer survivors and the spirit it takes to defeat it.

