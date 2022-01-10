Sanjay Dutt All Set And Eagerly Waiting for Release of These 3 Films in 2022

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt has been away from the big screen for quite some time, and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has had its role in it. His fans have been waiting for Sanju Baba’s new projects. And now, it seems their wait is set to come to an end. The ‘Munnabhai’ of Bollywood is currently awaiting the release of three of his movies in the theatres.

Sanjay was last seen in the movie Panipat, which was released in 2019. In the movie, he played the role of Afghan invader Ahmed Shah Abdali.

In a recent interview, he commented on the growing Covid-19 infection, especially with the new variant Omicron spreading fast and infecting so many people. Sanju-starrer movies Shamshera, KGF2 and Prithviraj will be released this year. “I am very excited for these three films, but the Covid-19 pandemic is causing difficulties in the release. We are going to release these movies on the big screen," Dutt said recently.

In the same interview, Dutt wholeheartedly thanked the OTT platforms for allowing the release of three films Torbaaz, Sadak 2 and Bhuj: The Pride of India in the last two years. He, however, added that it would have felt much better had these movies premiered in the theatres first.

He signed off saying, “The big screen has its own inimitable charm and gives the audience a chance to enjoy the film to the fullest. However, there can be no denying that the industry is slowly undergoing a change." The actor added, “I think both theatres and OTT are important, and now OTT platforms have their own niche and a large section of the audience love to watch content on OTT platforms."

