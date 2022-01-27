Sanjay Dutt And Suniel Shetty To Reunite For A Comedy Film After 12 Years? Here's Everything We Know

Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty have starred in a bunch of films together. These include Kaante, Dus and Shootout at Lokhandwala. However, the duo hasn’t signed a film together since 2010. They were last seen in the comedy No Problem. Now, a new report has claimed that Sanjay and Suniel will be coming together for a comedy film.

A Bollywood Hungama report has claimed that Yamla Pagla Deewana director Samir Karnik has roped the actor together for a comedy film. A source close to the project informed the publication that the film will be set in North India with Suniel and Sanjay playing characters from Punjab.

“Samir Karnik’s next will feature Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Esha Gupta, Zayed Khan, Saurabh Shukla and Jaaveed Jaaferi in the lead. It’s an out-and-out comedy set in North India. Both Sanjay and Suniel will be seen playing the role of a Punjabi whereas the details of Esha Gupta, Zayed Khan, Saurabh Shukla, and Jaaved Jaaferi’s characters have been kept under wraps for now," a source informed the outlet.

Advertisement

Sanjay and Suniel are busy with their respective projects lately. Sanjay will soon be seen playing Adheera in the highly anticipated KGF Chapter 2 with Yash and Raveena Tandon. However, Raveena said that their characters don’t share a scene in the movie. Speaking with News18, Raveena said, “Sanjay and I thought we would have a blast on the sets just like old times but sadly we don’t share screen space in the film. Our shooting schedules also never overlapped. In fact, we requested Prashant if something could be worked out but the script didn’t have room for it." KGF Chapter 2 is scheduled to release on 14 April 2022.

He also has Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj and Ashutosh Gowariker’s Toolsidas Junior. Meanwhile, Suniel will be seen in Varun Tej’s Ghani.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.