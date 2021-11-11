Sanjay Dutt Appointed as the Brand Ambassador of Zanzibar, Expresses Gratitude

Actor Sanjay Dutt has been appointed as the tourism ambassador of Zanzibar - an Indian Ocean island situated on the Swahili coast. Sanjay also met President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi during his visit to the island region, and expressed his happiness over being appointed the new tourism ambassador of Zanzibar.

“It was a pleasure to meet you, President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi. I am honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the Investment, Health & Education sector of Zanzibar as well as be the ambassador to promote tourism for this beautiful island city, with the support of your government," the 62-year-old said on Twitter alongside pictures with Zanzibar President and his government members.

And, fans were quick enough to share their excitement under the photo. Enquiring about Sanjay’s health, a user wrote, “How is your health now sir? Wish you all the best. Waiting to see you back in films. Take care." Others showered their warm wishes on the actor.

Later, Sanjay met Prime Minister of Tanzanian Kassim Majaliwa and expressed his gratitude via a post on Twitter. Along with a bunch of pictures from the meeting, the actor wrote, “It was truly an honour to have met the honorable Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa. I’m glad to be able to support the Tanzanian film industry and also invest in the tourism of your beautiful country. Hoping to visit again soon."

Sanjay has a number of projects in the pipeline. He will be seen playing Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2. Yash, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj and Malavika Avinash are also part of the project. Next up is Shamshera opposite Ranbir Kapoor. He is also part of Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starter Prithviraj.

