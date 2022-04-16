Sanjay Dutt Confirms Munna Bhai 3 Likely To Happen Soon, Says 'Making Every Effort For It'

If there is one Sanjay Dutt movie that is everyone’s favourite, then it is surely the Munna Bhai franchise. Whether it was the 2003 movie Munna Bhai MBBS or Lage Raho Munna Bhai in 2006, the two movies enjoyed massive fan following. However, what if we tell you that the third part of the movie is likely to ‘happen soon’ as well?

In a recent interview with BollywoodLife.com, Sanjay Dutt talked about Munna Bhai 3 and confirmed that the film is likely to happen soon. He also added that the Director Rajkumar Hirani is interested in the same and that they are making every effort for Munna Bhai 3.

“Of course, we’re making every effort for Munna Bhai 3. Rajkumar (Rajkumar Hirani the Director) also wants to do it, so I hope we’re able to make it happen soon. We’ve done other movies, too, we’ve done PK, and may do more such films in the future, but when talking about the fans, I’m sure that they’re most interested in Munna Bhai, so I’ll finally say this the fans should please ask Raju Hirani also, so that we finally get it (laughs a bit)," the actor said.

For the unversed, Munna Bhai MBBS starred Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani in the lead. Its sequel Lage Raho Munna Bhai was also joined by Vidya Balan.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was recently seen in KGF: Chapter 2. In the movie, Dutt played the role of a deadly villain named Adheera. Earlier in an interview, Sanjay Dutt talked about coming back to sets after cancer treatment. “A looming frightening presence with hard action sequences against the protagonist not only requires intense acting but also a believable body physicality. In simpler terms I didn’t only have to act the part, I also had to look the part. The training was hard but when I saw the rushes it was completely worth it," he said.

