Sanjay Dutt Cried After Cancer Diagnosis: ‘Was Thinking About My Kids, My Life, My Wife’

It was back in 2020 that Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer. Ever since, the actor has emerged stronger, and has not backed down at all. In fact, he had even fulfilled his work commitments and his performance in the latest release, KGF: Chapter 2 is being praised by one and all. Now, he has finally opened up about his cancer diagnosis.

Talking to Ranveer Allahbadia, Sanjay Dutt revealed that he had felt breathless and that was when the checkup was done. It was found that there was water in his lungs. What they had thought to be pneumonia turned out to be cancer. He said, “How to break it to me, that was a big issue. I could have broken somebody’s face. So, my sister came and told me. I said, ‘Okay, I got cancer, now what?’ Then you start planning things, will do this and that… But I did cry for over two-three hours because I was thinking about my kids and my life and my wife and everything. These flashes come and I said, ‘I am going to stop getting weak’."

The actor received help from Rakesh Roshan’s doctor and refused to get bogged down by it. Her added, “They told me that I’d lose hair and other things would happen, I’d vomit, so I told the doctor ‘mereko kuch nahi hoga’, I’ll not lose hair, I’ll not vomit, I won’t lie on the bed, and she kind of smiled. I did my chemotherapy, and I came back and I sat on that bike for one hour and I cycled, I did that day after day, every day. After every chemo (session) I did that. It was crazy, I used to go for chemo, Dubai, and then I used to go to the badminton court and play for two-three hours."

Sanjay Dutt, a few months after his diagnosis, had revealed that he has emerged ‘victorious’ in his battle against cancer.

