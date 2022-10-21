Sanjay Dutt: I Can See So Much of Passion, Love, Energy in Movies Made in the South

Sanjay Dutt recently attended the teaser launch event of Dhruva Sarja and director Prem's new film, KD The Devil, which was previously titled KVN 4. Sanjay, who has provided his voice to the Hindi version of the movie, expressed his love for south cinema at the event. The KGF actor stated that he admires the passion of the South film fraternity. “I have done KGF and SS Rajamouli is a good friend. I can see so much of passion, love, and energy in the movies made in the South. They celebrate heroism," he said. The actor added, “In Mumbai, we must not forget our roots. I enjoyed working in KGF with Yash, Prashanth and Hombale Film. And, now, I look forward to working with Dhruva."

Prem's KD The Devil is a stylish action drama. The director is best known for his work on high-profile films such as The Villain and Jogi. KD The Devil is produced by KVN Productions and the film's music is composed by Arjun Janya. The upcoming film will be released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, among other languages.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt on the work front was recently seen in movies like Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor, KGF Chapter 2, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Toolsidas Junior, and more. His role as Adheera in KGF was of an antagonist and his deadly avatar in the film was well-received by fans. Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon also played a key role in the movie. The film became one of the biggest blockbusters to date. Apart from this, Sanjay Dutt was also seen in Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor.

