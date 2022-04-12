Sanjay Dutt: If Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are Marrying, I'm Happy for Them | Exclusive

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are supposedly marrying in a few days. While there is no official confirmation yet, RK Studios and Krishna Raj Kapoor’s bungalow have been decked up with lights and other decorations, which is an indication that the big fat wedding is happening soon.

While both the families are quite hush-hush about the festivities, News18.com recently spoke to Sanjay Dutt who shares a close association with both Ranbir and Alia. He said, “Ranbir is a bright kid and I have known him since he was a child. The same goes with Alia. She was born and brought up in front of me. I share a close association with the Kapoors and the Bhatts. If they are tying the knot, I am really happy for both of them. They look good together. Marriage is a huge commitment and they have to stick by that, hold each other’s hands and move ahead in happiness, peace and glory. I have worked with both of them and they are supremely talented. Both of them are the finest actors of the current generation."

When asked if the actor had any marriage advice for them, he said, “It is a matter of compromise from both ends. Rocky roads will come and go, but someone will have to bend. I would only advise them to assess the situation and be on the same page as for who needs to bend in the given circumstance at that time. With every curve in the road, they have to remember that the commitment they made to each other is very important and that is the key to keep moving ahead."

Back in 2018, Kapoor played the role of Sanjay Dutt in the movie Sanju which was a biopic on KGF 2 actor. The film, Ranbir’s last release so far, was the biggest success of his career. Both the actors will now share the screen space for the first time in Yash Raj Film’s Shamshera, a dacoit drama which is scheduled to release later this year. Talking about working with Kapoor, Dutt said, “I had a wonderful time shooting with Ranbir. He has an intelligent mind and he’s so calm. He conducts himself with so much respect. He is truly a darling. He has done a wonderful job in Shamshera. I just hope I can do more films with him. “

