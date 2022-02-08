Sanjay Dutt Launches His Production House, Aims to Bring Back the Golden Age of Heroism

The 80s and 90s were a different era for Bollywood. It was the time for masala entertainers, where the leading men on screen would be presented in a larger-than-life image. Their one-liner dialogues, their style and the action they performed onscreen drew whistles from the masses and created thousands of fans. Although that genre of cinema still does exist, it has largely been overtaken by movies with more realistic themes. The larger-than-life movies have undeniably been on a decline. But actor Sanjay Dutt is all set to revive it once again. Dutt is launching his own production company Three Dimension Motion Pictures to bring back the golden age of heroism to the industry.

Talking to Variety, Dutt cited the pan-India success of the Bahubali movies and Pushpa as examples of the larger-than-life heroism that has now vanished from Bollywood. He said that with the production company, he is trying to do what the South Industry has been doing since forever. He reminisced about the time when he entered the industry with heroic roles and mass love and said that he noticed it all stopping. He believes that the genre he debuted with has been reduced to a niche or a little gap. Dutt debuted in 1981 with Rocky, a masala entertainer where he played an action hero.

“I believe there is a small difference here between what Denzel Washington, Kevin Costner, and Mel Gibson are accomplishing in Hollywood. I'm attempting to close the gap by bringing back a hero who can perform, fight, and stand up for his rights,” the 62-year-old actor told the publication. Blaming the change in Bollywood on the corporate structure, Dutt said, “Those who sit at the table and give the money have no right to interfere with the filmmaker in the production of his film when it is not their business”.

Three Dimension is gearing up for their upcoming slate of films, which includes Sidhant Sachdev's horror-comedy The Virgin Tree. Four newbies will appear in the film. The titles of the remaining films have not yet been determined, but they will include family dramas and action films. All the films are slated for a theatrical release. Dutt, while acknowledging the importance of OTT platforms, said he believed that the demand for theatrical releases will never die down.

Dutt will soon appear in releases like Shamshera and KGF: Chapter 2.

