Sanjay Dutt Offers Prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple with Sister Priya Dutt; See Photo

Actor Sanjay Dutt who is basking in the success of his recent hit KGF Chapter 2, on Thursday paid a visit to Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. The actor was accompanied by his sister Priya Dutt as they both offered prayers at the temple’s altar. Priya posted a picture from the visit on Instagram and penned a note.

In the picture, we see Sanjay Dutt dressed in a mustard yellow Kurta and a yellow cloth on his neck as he joined hands and offered prayers at the altar. We also see Priya, dressed in a white suit salwar as she closed her eyes and offered prayers while holding a coconut as Prashad. While posting the picture, Priya also tagged Sanjay’s wife Maanyata in the post.

Along with the picture, Priya noted, “I was blessed to get a beautiful darshan with my brother @duttsanjay at @siddhivinayakmandirmumbai. His blessing always be upon all of us that is my prayer. Give us the strength to face the upheavals and the humility to handle our successes. 🙏."

Soon after Priya Dutt posted the picture on the photo-sharing-platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on the brother-sister duo. While one fan wrote, “Such a serene pic ❤️❤️," another commented, “A beautiful pic 😍😍❤️❤️."

Recently, Sanjay Ditt hit the headlines when he opened up about his wife Maanayata, along with her son Shahraan and daughter Iqra staying in Dubai.

Talking to ETimes, Sanjay Dutt revealed that it was not a planned decision to have the kids settled there. The actor said, “I am happy that my kids are studying there. My wife Maanayata also has her own things to do there. In fact, I spend a lot of time with them in Dubai when I am not engaged with professional commitments here. I fly in and out. I will be with them during their summer break. I will go wherever they are."

Sanjay Dutt’s family had shifted to Dubai during the first lockdown in 2020. The actor also added, “They could have absolutely been here, but I see that they love it there. They like their school and their activities. My wife’s business has settled there. We’ve all grown up here and we’ve grown up just fine while being around all the film business. Hum log sab idhar hi bade huye (We all grew up here). Sending them there wasn’t a planned move. It just happened on its own. Maanayata was doing her own business in Dubai, it clicked and she went, and the kids went with her."

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was recently seen as Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2. The actor is prepping up for the release of Shamshera, which will also star Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor.

