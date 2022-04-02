Sanjay Dutt on Shooting KGF Chapter 2 After Cancer Treatment: 'Will Continue To Act Till I Die'

KGF: Chapter 2 is all set to hit theatres on April 14. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, its cast including, Kannada superstar Yash and Sanjay Dutt visited Delhi recently for its promotion. During the interaction with the media, Dutt talked about shooting for KGF 2 after cancer treatment.

When asked about his experience of shooting with heavy armour just after the cancer treatment, the 62-year-old actor mentioned that it was not easy. However, he added that when one loves his job, it is not difficult to do anything.

“I don’t know if it was 25kgs or 2kgs, there’s some confusion. I know it was very heavy. But yes, it was difficult, it was too hot. The armour was made up of leather. Don’t think that filmmaking is an easy job. One has to face several difficulties. When we shot the climax, we wore such heavy outfits. Even my younger brother (referring to Yash) had to wear the same. We had to work in the dust. It is not difficult or taxing, because we love what we do," the actor said.

The Munna Bhai actor mentioned that he will continue to act till the day he dies. “I am an artist and till the day I die, I’ll keep acting if God permits me to. I love what I do. I love the characters I play, I love the body of work I have done and it’s been 45 years I have been in the industry and I see the young talent coming up," he said.

Dutt also discussed his role in the film and revealed how he was taken aback when he was approached for it. He also mentioned how the film reminded him of his 1993 movie Khalnayak. The actor also praised Yash’s performance in KGF Chapter 1 and added that the rocky star has done only better in the movie’s sequel.

“The entire team had come to me, they told me about this role and I was taken aback. I have watched KGF 1 also, I saw Yash’s performance in it and I feel that he did an amazing job. He worked harder in part 2. I was so happy after watching KGF, it reminded me of our old movies like Khalnayak, Vidhaata. When I heard about Adhira, I was very impressed and very comfortable," he shared.

Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020. It was around the same time that the actor was shooting for KGF Chapter 2. KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty, will hit theatres on April 14.

Dutt recently announced another project with Raveena Tandon, titled Ghudchadi. Apart from this, he also has Prithviraj and Shamshera in the pipeline.

