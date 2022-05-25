Sanjay Dutt's Emotional Note On Sunil Dutt's Death Anniversary: ‘You Will Always Be in My Heart Dad’

Legendary actor Sunil Dutt bid adieu to the world on May 25, 2005, and today marks the late actor’s 17th death anniversary. The connection and the sentiments that Sanjay Dutt shares with his father, late legendary actor Sunil Dutt are truly adorable and the actor never misses a chance to recollect the lessons he learned from him. Marking the death anniversary of his father, Sunil Dutt, the KGF Chapter 2 actor shared a heartfelt note on his social media.

In the Instagram post, the Kalank actor added heart-touching lines about the father-son bond that they shared with a throwback picture of them from the old days. The actor wrote the caption, “Through thick and thin, you were always there to guide and protect me. You were my strength, inspiration and support in every need… the best a son could ask for. You will always be in my heart Dad, I miss you! ❤️."

Soon after the post was shared on the photo-sharing platform, scores of the late actor’s fans took to the comments section to pay homage to the late actor.

Sussanne Khan too remembered the Mother India actor. She wrote, “❤️❤️such a wonderful unique human being he was.. ."

Sunil Dutt was born in 1929 and grew up in a village named Khurd near Jhelum city, which is now in Pakistan. Fondly called Dutt Saab, the actor delivered some memorable hits including Mother India, Gumraah and more. Besides being an actor, Dutt also worked as a producer for movies like Yeh Raaste Hain Pyar Ke (1963), and Mujhe Jeene Do (1963) where he played a dacoit. His last film appearance was in the Sanjay-starrer Munna Bhai MBBS, where he played his son’s on-screen father. Sunil died of a heart attack at his Mumbai home on May 25, 2005.

Sanjay Dutt has recently stunned everyone with his daredevil Villian avatar Adheera in KGF chapter 2 which has got him huge commendations from the audience and the critics. Talking about Sanjay Dutt’s exciting lineups he has Shamshera, Ghudchadi, and Prithiviraj. Apart from that, he has signed up for some more interesting projects and the official announcements are expected soon.

