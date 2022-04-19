Sanjay Dutt Plans to Revive the Macho Hero in Bollywood With His Production House | Exclusive

Sanjay Dutt is elated with the response to KGF: Chapter 2, in which he played the role of the main antagonist Adheera. The Rocking Star Yash’s much-awaited film which finally hit the theaters last week has been receiving a great response from the audience.

The Prashant Neel directed magnum opus has crossed Rs 550 crore at the international box office within the first four days of its release. This has taken the total earnings across all language versions to a whopping Rs 551.83 crore. The Kannada film is also a super-hit in the Hindi belt with a phenomenal collection of Rs 193.99 in four days.

But Dutt says that box office numbers don’t matter to him. “The last two years have been bad for all of us. So I hope we are all happy and we make money. At the same time, I don’t think about the numbers. I feel the box-office collections are for producers. As an actor what matters to me the most is that my work should get appreciated. When the audience loves my work, that makes me the happiest," he says.

Just a few months back, the actor launched his new production company Three Dimension Motion Pictures, with which he aims to bring back heroism in Bollywood. “The idea is to make mass entertainers. The idea is to get the macho hero back," he says.

Dutt explains that the reason behind producing these films is because the Hindi film industry is missing the larger than life hero. “I have been doing action for almost five decades now and along with contemporaries, we started off with the heroism and the heroic roles. I realised we just stopped making such films. And I am trying to revive that," he says.

The actor cites examples of films like Pushpa: The Rise, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 which have been huge successes. “These films are all about heroism and the South industry has been consistently doing it. So why have we forgotten it? I became a hero because of this genre and I feel it has to come back," he says.

