Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor Engaged in Serious Conversation on Shamshera Set, Watch Video

Fans were delighted to get a glimpse of the reel and real ‘Sanju’ as they spotted Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt on the sets of their upcoming project in Mumbai. In a video that has been going crazy viral on social media, the duo looks deeply engrossed in a conversation. The video, shared by a paparazzo, shows Sanjay sporting a loose black t-shirt and brown cargo pants which he paired with black shoes. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in blue denim and tan brown sweatshirt.

Fans are patiently waiting to watch the duo share screen space in Shamshera as Sanjay will be seen as an antagonist in the film. He is set to play a ruthless, merciless villain opposite Ranbir. Fans also reacted to the video and commented, “Sanjus in one frame." Another wrote, “Shamshera loading.”

Apart from the duo, Shamshera also stars Vaani Kapoor. The movie has been backed by Yash Raj Films and helmed by Karan Malhotra. It is slated to hit theatres on 22nd July this year. And the movie will be later available on Prime Video. Ranbir played the role of Sanjay Dutt for his biopic Sanju, which was released in 2018.

Sanjay Dutt has featured in a phenomenal antagonist role in KGF: Chapter 2 and will also be seen in Prithviraj, which is set to hit theatres on June 03. Earlier in 2020, the actor was diagnosed with lung cancer and the actor underwent extensive treatment in Mumbai.

Apart from Shamshera, Ranbir will also be seen in Animal and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, as well as, Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled movie.

Ranbir recently married girlfriend and actress Alia Bhatt.

