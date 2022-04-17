Sanjay Dutt Recalls Being Called 'Charsi', Reveals He Took Drugs To 'Look Cool'

Sanjay Dutt has never shied away from talking about the time when he used to take drugs. In a recent interview, the actor recalled how he used to think that making drugs will make him look cool, especially among the ladies. “I was very shy, especially with women, so I started it to look cool. You do it and you become a cooler guy with the ladies, you talk to them," Dutt said in an interview with Ranveer Allahabadia.

Sanjay Dutt further revealed how people used to call him ‘charsi (junkie)’ when he returned from the rehabilitation center. The actor further added it was around this time that he started working out to break away from his junkie image.

Advertisement

“Ten years of my life I was in my room, or in the bathroom, and not interested in shoots. But this is what life is, and that’s how everything changed. When I came back (from the rehab), people used to call me charsi. And I thought, galat hai yeh (this is wrong). People on the road are saying this. Kuch karna padega (I have to do something about it). So I started working out. I wanted to break though that. And then from charsi, it became a guy with swag and ‘kya body hai’," Sanjay Dutt added.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt is currently enjoying the success of KGF: Chapter 2. The film which was released on April 14 also stars rocky star Yash, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty. The movie has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. It has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience and has so far crossed Rs 300 crore at the box office worldwide.

Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in Prithviraj which also stars Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar, Sakshi Tanwar and Sonu Sood in key roles. He also has Shamshera in his pipeline along with Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.