Sanjay Dutt Reveals Why Kids Shahraan, Iqra Have Moved to Dubai; Says It Was Not Planned

Sanjay Dutt has a busy schedule her. He has given his nod to several projects, and fans are excitedly waiting for the release of his films. However, his wife Maanayata, along with son Shahraan and daughter Iqra are in Dubai. Now, the KGF 2 actor has opened up about it.

Talking to ETimes, Sanjay Dutt revealed that it was not a planned decision to have the kids settled there. The actor said, “I am happy that my kids are studying there. My wife Maanayata also has her own things to do there. In fact, I spend a lot of time with them in Dubai when I am not engaged with professional commitments here. I fly in and out. I will be with them during their summer break. I will go wherever they are."

Sanjay Dutt’s family had shifted to Dubai during the first lockdown in 2020. The actor also added, “They could have absolutely been here, but I see that they love it there. They like their school and their activities. My wife’s business has settled there. We’ve all grown up here and we’ve grown up just fine while being around all the film business. Hum log sab idhar hi bade huye (We all grew up here). Sending them there wasn’t a planned move. It just happened on its own. Maanayata was doing her own business in Dubai, it clicked and she went, and the kids went with her."

When asked how difficult it is for Sanjay Dutt to manage without his kids around, he said, “I came around that when I saw them happy there. My daughter is learning to play the piano, she’s also a good sprinter and is into gymnastics. My son plays for a junior professional football team. Their happiness is above everything else for me."

Sanjay Dutt was recently seen as Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2. The actor is prepping up for the release of Shamshera, which will also star Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor.

