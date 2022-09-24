Sanjay Dutt Spotted With His New Mercedes-Maybach At The Mumbai Airport

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been lauded for his recent characters in Shamshera and KGF:2. Recently, the actor is making headlines not for his films but because of his new purchase. Yes, Sanju Baba has got his hands on S580 Mercedes-Maybach, which was spotted at the Mumbai Airport. And for those of you who don’t know this car is also used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Well, the Mercedes Maybach S580 has a distinct niche in the market. As it has a V8 gasoline turbocharged engine. It has a nine speed automatic transmission and belongs to the class of 5.5-meter sedans. This car has many more sophisticated functions.

Top Showsha Video

Advertisement

Its back seats may recline from 19 degrees to 45 degrees, considered luxurious. Leg rest arrangements have also been made in addition to this. The car has front and side beams in addition to its ten airbags. Additionally, the vehicle’s fuel tank and chambers are always protected by its underbody.

Meanwhile, Sanjay’s last outing Shamshera was a period drama that is large, pompous, and bombastic, relying exclusively on action and spectacle for effect. Without Kapoor and Dutt, Karan Malhotra’s third film (after Agneepath and Brothers) might have been a lifeless show of stunning graphics. But whenever Dutt appears on screen, the movie starts to pulse.

Set in an India overrun by the British, the film revolves around Khameran, a tribe which is considered a lower caste people. Shamshera (Ranbir Kapoor) is the leader of the tribe who wants to free his people from oppression by the British army, whose clan is governed by the dreaded police officer Shuddh Singh. But the revolt leads to Shamshera’s death.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here