Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff Commence Shoot for The ‘Baap’ Of All Action Films?

Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Mithun Chakraborty, and Jackie Shroff teaming up for a film would be the stuff that every 80s and 90s film audience can only dream about. The four, who had been the biggest stars of that era, and have managed to stay relevant even now, are reportedly teaming up for a film called ‘Baap’, which is being touted as the baap of all actioners. And if reports are to be believed, then the shoot of the film has also commenced.

According to a report in Mid Day, the film went on floors on Wednesday, i.e., on the 15th of June. It will be directed by Vivek Chauhan. A source told the daily, “The makers wanted to commence work on the project with an elaborate action sequence featuring the four leads. After scouting for some standing sets in the city, the makers decided to recreate a jail at the Vile Parle venue."

Earlier, Jackie Shroff had posted a picture with Mithun Chakraborty and Sanjay Dutt and had captioned it as, “Jahan chaar yaar mil jaaye….arre chautha kidhar hain bhidu….." It was pointing at the fact that Sunny Deol was missing from the picture. This post received much love, with fans, and members from the film industry gushing over it and calling it the ‘best picture’ ever.

Earlier, a report in Pinkvilla claimed that the film would be a ‘dhamakedaar action entertainer’ and a source revealed, “It’s more of a desi Expendables, as all the four men are historically known for having an action image among the masses." It also claimed that the film will have a marathon schedule, and that it was being planned for over a year, and has now going on floors as all the logistics are in place.

