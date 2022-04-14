Sanjay Dutt To Salman Khan, For Bollywood Stars, Tollywood is The Next Big Thing

The success of movies like 2.0 and Baahubali has paved the way for several leading Bollywood stars to take up projects in the South. There was a time when South Indian movies did not enjoy much popularity at the Hindi box office. But blockbusters like Baahubali and 2.0 have changed that trend.

Moviegoers in the Hindi belt have started appreciating Tollywood movies. Consequently, there has been a steady stream of Bollywood actors venturing into the Southern film industry. Here are some of the Bollywood actors who have taken up Tollywood movies with aplomb.

Sanjay Dutt

Advertisement

Sanjay Dutt makes his debut in the South with magnum opus, KGF: Chapter 2. Sanjay plays the role of a ruthless villain, Adheera. KGF: Chapter 2 stars Actor Yash in the lead.

Ajay Devgn

The 53-year-old actor featured in the blockbuster Telugu movie, RRR. The Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer has shattered all the records at the box office.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is expected to play a significant role in the film, Godfather. The film stars Superstar Chiranjeevi in the lead role.

Sunil Shetty

Suniel Shetty has featured in the Rajinikanth-starrer Durbar. Shetty has also starred in the sports drama, Ghani.

Amitabh Bachchan

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan features in the Prabhas-starrer Project K. The film is being majorly shot in Ramoji Film City.

Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi starred in the Telugu movie Rakta Charitra. The film was simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu.

Akshay Kumar

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar played the villain in 2.O, which was directed by Shankar. The film was a massive box office success.

Arjun Rampal

Advertisement

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is an upcoming Telugu period drama. Arjun Rampal is the antagonist in this pan-India project.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan is the antagonist in Prabhas’s Adipurush. Saif plays the role of King Ravana. The magnum opus is based on the Indian epic, the Ramayana.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.