Sanjay Dutt to Share Screen Space With Prabhas in His Next? What We Know

Sanjay Dutt has started his second innings in the film industry as a convincing antagonist in movies. The journey started with 2012’s Agneepath. Once a top leading man, Sanjay Dutt has found newfound success in his new image makeover as a menacing villain and that avenue has even opened up opportunities for him in the Southern industry. After he did a fabulous job as yet another intimidating antagonist in Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, the ace actor has even signed up as the antagonist opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the still tentatively titled Thalapathy 67 directed by Lokesh.

And now, from the looks of it, Sanjay Dutt’s association with the South film industries is only getting strengthened as new reports of him being considered for a role in Prabhas’ upcoming venture are doing the rounds. A report in Telugu 360 says that Sanjay Dutt is in talks with the team of Prabhas and director Maruthi’s untitled project. The film, announced just recently, still has a lot of time before it goes on floors as Prabhas is still shooting for Salaar, Project K and Spirit.

The movie is touted to be a horror comedy, a genre that neither Prabhas nor Sanjay Dutt can be associated with till now. It is still unclear, however, whether Sanjay Dutt is being considered for the villain’s part or an important supporting character. Malavika Mohanan reportedly joined the cast to play one of the three heroines opposite Prabhas in the film.

Sanjay Dutt’s last appearance was in the Bollywood film Shamshera released in July this year, where he once again played the antagonist opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

