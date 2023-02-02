Home » News » Movies » Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Gautham Menon, Arjun Join Vijay in Thalapathy 67; Details Inside

Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Gautham Menon, Arjun Join Vijay in Thalapathy 67; Details Inside

Sanjay Dutt and Trisha express their excitement on being a part of Thalapathy 67. The film will be helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Last Updated: February 02, 2023, 09:10 IST

Sanjay Dutt and Trisha come onboard for Thalapathy 67.

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan are all set to share the screen space together after 14 years in Thalalathy 67. The film went on floors a few days back. Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Gautham Menon, Mathew Thomas, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Trisha Krishnan are joining the cast of the film.

The makers of the action thriller Thalalathy 67 have kept the excitement about the film on the edge with exciting updates about the film. Announcing the same, they shared a poster of Sanjay Dutt and wrote - “We feel esteemed to welcome @duttsanjay sir to Tamil Cinema and we are happy to announce that he is a part of #Thalapathy67 #Thalapathy67Cast #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @Dir_Lokesh @Jagadishbliss".

Sanjay shared, “When I heard the one-liner of Thalapathy67, I knew in that exact moment, I had to be a part of this film and I’m thrilled to be a part of this journey".

Bringing the announcement about Vijay and Trisha Krishnan to the audience, the makers shared a beautiful picture of Trisha Krishnan and wrote – “Extremely happy to welcome @trishtrashers mam onboard for #Thalapathy67 #Thalapathy67Cast #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @Dir_Lokesh @Jagadishbliss".

Trisha shared, “Grateful to be part of this iconic project featuring some of my favourite people and an immensely talented team. Excited times ahead".

‘Thalalathy 67’ is truly a special project as it marks the third collaboration of Thalapathy Vijay and 7 Screen Studio after giving two blockbusters, Master and Varisu. The project also marks the reunion of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj, after the massive success in their previous outing ‘Master’. Back in 2021, the film grossed around ₹230–300 crore becoming one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time. The film received mixed reviews from fans and crtics.

7 Screen Studio’s ‘Thalalathy 67’ will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is produced by SS Lalit Kumar.

first published: February 02, 2023, 09:10 IST
last updated: February 02, 2023, 09:10 IST
