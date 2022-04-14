Sanjay Dutt Visits Gaiety Galaxy On KGF Chapter 2 Release Day; Fans Welcome Him with Cheers, Whistles

Rocking star Yash’s pan-India multilingual flick KGF Chapter 2 was released in theatres today. Starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty, KGF Chapter 2 has been getting an overwhelming response from both, the audience and the critics. The level of excitement of Rocky Bhai’s fans can be seen in viral pictures and videos on social media. Owing to the warm response over the film’s release, Sanjay Dutt who is essaying the role of the antagonist (Adheera) was spotted in Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy theatre to interact with his fans.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, we see the 62-year-old actor interacting with his fans as he visited the cinemas. The actor’s fans cheered up as they saw Sanju Baba at the place. Sanjay carried a cool and casual look as he donned a printed t-shirt and brown cargo pants. The actor is seen shaking hands with his fans as he reciprocates the love.

Soon after the video was posted online, scores of fans flooded the comments sections with heart and fire emoticons. Fans lauded the Vaastav actor’s humble attitude by writing, “Such an humble person," another commented," ❤️ love u Baba ❤️."A third social media user called him “handsome hunk."

Check the video here:

For the unversed, Gaiety is known to be selling the cheapest tickets for films. For people in Mumbai, Gaiety and Maratha Mandir are popular for providing tickets at a price as cheap as Rs 100 at the times when the rest of the multiplexes charge between Rs 300 to Rs 1100, especially in the capital.

Coming back to KGF, the Prashanth Neel’s directorial flick is a sequel to the 2018 film K.G.F: Chapter 1. The film has been bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj alongside Yash.

Bhuvan Gowda has handled the cinematography of the film, while Ravi Basrur has given the music for the film.

K.G.F: Chapter 2 was originally scheduled to hit theatres on 23 October 2020, coinciding with the Dussehra festival. However, the release was deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

In January 2021, the makers announced that KGF: Chapter 2 would be released theatrically on 16 July 2021. However, in August 2021, 14 April 2022 was fixed as the release date. The film has premiered in Kannada and dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.

