Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata, who tied the knot in the year 2008, are celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary today. On Saturday, Sanjay Dutt shared a montage comprising throwback pictures of himself and Maanayata with a heartfelt note. The video starts with their post-wedding picture followed by some adorable blasts from the past. In the background, one can hear the song Meri Duniya Hai from his film Vastav playing.

Sharing the video, Sanjay Dutt wrote, “Maa, on this special day, I want to take a moment to celebrate the love and happiness that you bring into my life every day. Happy 15th anniversary to my wonderful wife, my rock, and my best friend. I love you now and always."

Maanayata responded to her husband’s lovely post with heart emojis. Zareen Khan also wished the couple a happy anniversary in the comments section, “Mubarak ho God bless."

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Maanayata Dutt also shared a cute video where she and Sanjay Dutt are seen dancing to one of the tracks of Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar, Tum Sath Ho Jab Apne. Her caption read, “21 years now, we are real. We make mistakes. We say I’m sorry. We give second chances. We forgive. We have fun. We give hugs. We go really loud. We are patient. We love. We are love. Happy 15th anniversary my best half!”

Maanayata and Sanjay Dutt have two 12-year-old twins, Iqra Dutt, and Shahraan Dutt. The actor is parent to Trishala Dutt, his daughter with first wife late Richa Sharma. Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata enjoy sharing photos of their fun times together on Instagram.

Advertisement

Trishala Dutt, Sanjay Dutt's daughter, commented on Maanayata's post and wrote, “Happy Anniversary,” along with red heart emojis. Maanayata replied to her comment, and wrote, “Thank you, my love! Miss you.”

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt had a very busy last year and he appeared in four films. He starred in Toolsidas Junior, made his Kannada debut with KGF: Chapter 2 with actor Yash, and played the antagonist in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj and Ranbir Kapoor's Samshera. He has also signed on for the films Ghudchadi and Leo.

Read all the Latest Movies News here