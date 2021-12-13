Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Dutt Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous in Black Cutout Monokini

Trishala Dutt, the daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, often remains in the limelight for her jaw-dropping glamorous pictures and videos. Recently, Trishala sent the internet into a meltdown after she shared a glamorous photo of herself.

Trisha is looking drop-dead gorgeous in an all-black cutout monokini as she shared the photo on Instagram story. She could also be seen wearing a hat with “Do Not Disturb" written on it.

As Trishala was showing her curves, many praised her in the comments section for her glamorous avatar. Along with posting the mirror selfie, she has written, “Need A Break."

Advertisement

Trishala is an ardent social media user. A few days ago, she did an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on her Insta handle where her fans and friends asked her several questions. Many of these questions were related to her personal life.

A user asked, “When will you get married?" Trishala replied saying, “I will get married when I find a proper gentleman who will give me the respect, love, and appreciation that I deserve." It is clear from this that she is still looking for her future husband.

Let us tell you that like other stars, Trishala has not made her Instagram account public. Her Insta account is private. Despite that, she enjoys a huge fan-following on social media. She is a Psychotherapist by profession.

Trishala Dutt has been living in America with her maternal grandparents since the demise of her mother Richa Sharma. However, even though she stays away from her father Sanjay Dutt, she has a very good bond with him. Both are often spotted spending quality time with each other.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.