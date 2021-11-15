Sanjay Dutt's Elder Daughter Trishala Says No to Acting: I'm Building My Own Legacy

Trishala Dutt, daughter of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, has passed the idea of entering the world of Hindi cinema as she said that she is “busy building" her own legacy. Trishala, an ardent social media user, treated her fans and followers to a question and answer session on Instagram, where she clarified her stance on a Bollywood debut.

A follower asked her, “Do you have plans to enter into the film industry to carry on Sanjay Sir’s legacy." To which she replied, “No. I’m busy building on leaving my own legacy behind."

Another user asked Trishala about her plans of getting married, to which the 33-year-old confessed that dating at this age and day is a “disaster". “Ohhhhh It’s so hard lol. It’s so hard. For those of you who are single in 2021, you know what I’m talking about. And for those who have been married for 5+ years, you have absolutely no idea what I’m talking about."

“Dating in this age is a disaster. An utmost disaster. There’s always someone thinking they can do better lol. I’ll get married whenever I find a proper gentleman that treats me with respect, love, and appreciation that I deserve. And of course, vice-versa. Happy wife - happy life," she replied.

Trishala had opened up about her boyfriend’s death on social media in 2019. A psychotherapist by profession, she has been doing ‘Ask Me Anything’ sessions on Instagram through which she shares information related to mental health. She has been very vocal about the condition of her mental state and has also revealed that she is taking therapy to help her deal with the loss of her partner.

She lost her boyfriend in July 2019. Describing the things she is doing to help herself, Trishala revealed that she has been meeting her friends and family while following all precautionary measures against the coronavirus. Emphasising the changes that have happened because of the pandemic, Trishala mentioned that she is now only able to meet her therapist and support groups through the virtual medium.

Trishala’s verified profile has over 573K followers on the photo-sharing website. She is Sanjay Dutt’s eldest child, from the late Richa Sharma.

