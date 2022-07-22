Sanjay Dutt's Sweet Note on Wife Maanayata's Birthday: 'You're The Reason That Keeps Me Going'

Actor Sanjay Dutt is not only a versatile star but also a doting father and husband. His wife Maanayata is celebrating her 44th birthday today and the actor couldn’t resist but pen a heartwarming note for his beau. On Friday, the Agneepath actor took to his social media handles to share a romantic picture of him with Maanayatam and extended birthday greetings to his life partner.

In the pic, we see the Shamshera star sporting a spiffy black leather jacket, while his wife Maanayata looked stunning in a white dress. As the couple were all smiles for the camera, one couldn’t help but gush over the caption. Sanjay Dutt wrote, “You are the reason that keeps me and our family going… Thank you for being the incredible person you are and for always making sure I put my best foot forward. Happy Birthday Mom @maanayata_dutt."

Maanayata Dutt was the first one to respond to the heartfelt post as she dropped heart emojis in the comments.

Other fans of the Munnabhai actor followed suit by showering Maanayata with good wishes and blessings. Earlier, Maanayata had shared a post too on her Instagram handle showcasing some fleeting glimpses from her birthday celebration. She wrote, “I don’t want to be constantly filtered, censored and corrected. I just want to be free to be imperfectly me…..stepping up another year to balance hope with chaos!"

The Bollywood couple tied the knots in 2008. The duo are parents to twins Shahraan and Iqra who were born in 2010. Maanayata had been there for Sanjay Dutt through all his trials and tribulations. Whether it was during his struggle with the law or when the actor was diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer in 2020, Maanayata had stood by Sanjay Dutt through thick and thin.

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt’s Shamshera finally got released in the theatres today. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the story of the film is expected to unravel in a fictitious city called Kaza. Set in the 1800s, where a warrior tribe is kept under chains by the decree of the British rule, a messiah named Shamshera would emerge as a legend to relentlessly fight for his tribe’s freedom and dignity. Sanjay Dutt has played the role of a merciless authoritarian Shudh Singh who would collide with Shamshera(Ranbir Kapoor) head on. The actor was last seen in Pan-India Kannada blockbuster KGF Chapter 2 alongside South Superstar Yash.

