Sanjay Gupta Calls Jazbaa 'Case of Bad Markeing', Says 'I Have Let Aishwarya Rai, Irrfan Khan Down'

Sanjay Gupta, who directed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Irrfan Khan in Jazbaa, said that he let the stars down by not portraying the film the way it should have been. Recently, in an interview with Times Of India, Sanjay opened up about the mediocre performance of Jazbaa. When asked if he was under pressure as the film was Aishwarya's comeback project and it failed to impress mass audience the box office, Sanjay answered, “I was very happy with Jazbaa. Even today, I completely support and stand by that film. We did everything right." He added, “Jazbaa was a case of very bad marketing. The team that was marketing the film suddenly put out these posters and banners of a very glamorous Aishwarya Rai running in a leather jacket. That was not my film. They put out these posters of Irrfan posing in sunglasses and a leather jacket. That was not my film."

He further stated, “My film was about a desperate mother and I think I was the first or second person who stripped Aishwarya of hair and makeup completely. She was there in the mud and dust, screaming, shouting, wanting her child. That first poster that we put out got so much traction. If only we had stuck to that. A lot of the audience got alienated before the release of the film. People thought, Arre! She’s just trying to be a shadow of her former self, which was not the case. I feel somewhere, I have let her down, I let Irrfan Khan down, I let my team down by not fighting hard enough with the ridiculous studio heads deciding on the campaign of the film. They were selling the wrong film."

Advertisement

The crime thriller, Jazbaa, revolves around an attorney who is forced to defend a shady criminal after her daughter gets kidnapped. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Irrfan Khan starred in the lead roles, whereas Shabana Azmi, Jackie Shroff, Atul Kulkarni, and Chandan Roy Sanyal were seen in the supporting roles. It is a remake of the South Korean film titled Seven Days. The film was released on October 9, 2015.

Sanjay Gupta is well known for his films like Mumbai Saga, Kaabil and Shootout At Wadala.

Read all the Latest Movies News here