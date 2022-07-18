Sanjay Kapoor Reveals Daughter Shanaya Has Been Prepping for Bollywood Since 12, Says He’s Closest to Arjun Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor has been a part of the industry for two decades now. The actor, who had started with films, has always been open to experiment and worked for TV as well as OTT. In fact, The Fame Game reunited him with Madhuri, and as loved by the audience. Now, in a recent interview, the actor has opened up about his family life. Not only did he speak about daughter Shanaya Kapoor and how she has prepped up for Bollywood, but also about how close he is to ‘bhatija’ (nephew) Arjun Kapoor.

Speaking to ETimes, Sanjay Kapoor revealed that while the audience would soon get to see his daughter Shanaya on screen, the starlet has been preparing for this since she was 12 years old. He said, “It was Shanaya’s decision to be an actor. Maheep and I have always encouraged her. She has been training for the last 8-9 years. People will only catch a glimpse of her on the screen now but she has been at it, preparing hard from the age of 12. She was always attending her dance classes, diction training and what not. Even during the COVID lockdown, when everyone was sitting at home, she was on her laptop all the time doing rehearsals etc. She is very focused and it was always her decision to be an actor. I never told her to be an actor. But when she said she wants to be one, I supported her."

Sanjay Kapoor also spoke about his relationship with nephew Arjun Kapoor and revealed, “I have become closest to Arjun (Kapoor). I have literally brought him up. We were living in the same house at Lokhandwala, and after I shifted out to Juhu, post marriage, we still spent a lot of time together. I also produced a film with him and I have spent a lot of time with him. I am close to others in the family, too. I am close to my sister’s children as well but Arjun and I have spent the most amount of time together. It may not seem like that right now, but when Arjun was very young, I was literally a father figure to him. We have a great equation not just as ‘chacha-bhatija’ (uncle and nephew) but we’re like friends. We’re from the same industry and we discuss our work together. Besides the obvious family connection, we also have a working relationship."

Well, it would be interesting to see Sanjay Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor share screen, isn’t it? Sanjay Kapoor will next be seen in the second season of Netflix’s The Fame Game, where he played Madhuri Dixit’s husband. He was last seen in The Gone Game 2.

