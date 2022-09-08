Sanjay Khan Discusses Promotion of Film Related Activities in Jammu and Kashmir with Lt Gov Manoj Sinha

Veteran Bollywood actor and filmmaker Sanjay Khan today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar. The veteran actor discussed with the Lt Governor about the promotion of film related activities in Jammu & Kashmir.

The Lt Governor observed that the UT Government is taking effective measures to create a vibrant film ecosystem to bring back the golden era of filmmaking in J&K. Key endeavours like New Film Policy, developing better facilities are aimed at transforming J&K into the most preferred film shooting destination.

In August 2021, Sinha had launched the Union Territory’s Film Policy, which officials said has been worked out to facilitate the overall growth of the film industry in the region, including setting up of a film development council and revival of closed cinema halls.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

The policy was launched at a star-studded event in Srinagar in the presence of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. It aims at establishing Jammu and Kashmir as the first choice of film shooting destination for filmmakers.

The policy will also facilitate the development of shooting locales, infrastructure for film screening, revival of closed cinema halls, upgrading existing cinema halls, encouraging setting up of multiplexes and cinema halls, destination marketing, organising the J&K film festival, and restoration and preservation of films from the region.

Sanjay Khan starred in hit movies like Dus Lakh (1966), Ek Phool Do Mali (1969), Intaquam (1969), Dhund (1973), Mela (1971) etc. In 1990, he starred in and directed the famous historical fiction television series The Sword of Tipu Sultan.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here