Sanjay Khan To Mazhar Khan, A Look At Zeenat Aman’s Two Turbulent Marriages

One of the first Indian actresses to redefine sensuality on screen was Zeenat Aman. She was one of the boldest actresses of her time. Be it her perfect portrayal of the hippie culture in Hare Krishna Hare Ram or the sensuous diva in Satyam Shivam Sundaram, she breathed life into all her characters. But fate has not been kind to her, as far as her love life is concerned. She has always had an extremely turbulent personal life.

Zeenat’s first stint with love was with actor Sanjay Khan. Both of them had reportedly got married in 1978, despite Sanjay being already married with children. It took many by surprise when Zeenat tied the knot with a married man, at the peak of her career. But the marriage was a troubled one and Sanjay reportedly used to physically assault Zeenat, accusing her of infidelity.

The turbulence reached its peak when Zeenat caught Sanjay partying with his first wife at a hotel in Mumbai. Zeenat accused Sanjay of two-timing, and he is believed to have slapped Zeenat at the party in front of everyone. An artery in her eye was severed as a result and she had to be rushed to the hospital with a bleeding eye. After separating from Sanjay, Zeenat married actor Mazhar Khan. But 12 years into the marriage, Mazhar passed away. They had two sons.

Her marriage with Mazhar was also not a happy one, as acknowledged by her in an old interview with Simi Garewal. She said that Mazhar did not want her to grow as an artist or an individual, and wanted her to be at home with the kids. She said she had tried to make the marriage work but she suffered for 12 years.

Later, in around 2013, Zeenat was rumoured to be dating a businessman named Sarfaraz Ahmed, In 2018, she claimed the man had sexually molested her and stalked her. After Zeenat’s FIR, Sarfaraz was also arrested by the Mumbai Police and he remained in jail for several days. Zeenat’s name has also been linked with former Pakistani cricketer and PM Imran Khan.

