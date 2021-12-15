Sanjay Leela Bhansali Builds Heeramandi's Set Over Gangubai Kathiawadi?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Netflix have joined hands for the mega-series Heeramandi. As Sanjay Leela Bhansali marks 25 years in the film industry as a filmmaker, he will be bringing to life his passion project and that too for OTT.

It is now learnt that the set of Heeramandi, which will reflect the setting of Lahore before the independence, is being built at the same place where Bhansali shot his yet to release feature film Gangubai Kathiawadi. As many as 700 workers are currently working towards set work completion so that shooting may begin as early as February. There are thematic references between Gangubai Kathiawadi and Heeramandi setting as they both explore red light districts of that time.

A source close to the unit revealed to ETimes, “The setting work of Heeramandi is currently going on. We are recreating a pre-independence Lahore. The set should be ready by January and shooting will begin only in February."

Advertisement

Heeramandi will explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of Heeramandi, a district during pre-independent India. It’s a series about love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the ‘kothas’ which promises Bhansali’s trademark larger-than-life sets, multifaceted characters and soulful music compositions.

Earlier, a source working on the project had revealed to News18, “Heeramandi will see a total of 18 female actors which includes Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Nimrat Kaur, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Diana Penty. Juhi Chawla will be joining the cast as she will be seen playing an important cameo in the eight-episode web series. The actress met Bhansali and immediately agreed to do the role."

One of the revered filmmakers of all time, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has given Indian cinema some of its biggest cinematic gems from Black to Padmaavat.

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.