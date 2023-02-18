The first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated period web series Heeramandi is out. The project boasts of an ensemble cast including Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, among others. Heeramandi also marks Bhansali’s debut in the OTT space as a director.

During the launch event, the filmmaker was asked about his experience in entering the OTT space. He shared, “There’s no holding back or trying to do something different for the OTT platform. I knew what my vision was, but making it into an 8 episodic watch was so demanding, so difficult. I almost felt, what have they put me through?"

He added, “We had to revisit the script multiple times, make amendments bring in the right detailing to the characters. The work has been far more intense, far more hard. I’ve given my best, my whole heart to make this project. I’ll give an award to myself (jokes) for all the hard work we’ve pulled up for the platform."

Heeramandi revolves around a bunch of courtesans during the pre and post-Independence era of the country. When asked how the idea was generated, he shared, “These great courtesans, they lived like queens. They had the nawabs, politicians and British officers at their beck and call. The courtesans were artists, singers, dancers, connoisseurs of good poetry and art. So they were women that I would have liked to meet in real life."

He continued, “After the country’s Independence and Partition, gone were the nawabs and the riches. I started to wonder what impact it would have had on the courtesans."

He shared when it came to making films, he would let the idea stay in his head for a number of years, even as long as 8, but Heeramandi, he revealed, was 14 years in the making, staying in his mind for all those years. “The story had taken almost one-and-a-half years to actually write and create. I experienced joy in creating a world which I had not seen, which had to look real and authentic. I was feeling the right energy," he said.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s last directorial work was Gangubai Kathiawadi where Alia Bhatt essayed the role of a sex worker. The film turned out to be a massive hit globally. Heeramandi has been slated to release this year.

