One of India’s finest filmmakers, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is all set to foray into the web space with his highly anticipated drama, Heeramandi. The web series starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala and Sonakshi Sinha, has already gone on floors and is expected to release this year. The makers revealed the first look today and it has already become the talk of the town due to it’s grandeur and unconventional female centric story.

During a press event, the filmmaker was asked about the changing preferences of the audience. He replied, “Any filmmaker who says they know the audience, they are living in a fool’s paradise. You never know the audience. And to understand how they are changing can be challenging. A filmmaker needs to understand himself. He is the one who should be able to do work which the audience can’t expect, that the audience doesn’t feel that he has seen in before, have something new. It’s the other way around. It’s the filmmaker who goes and changes the audience. He should believe in what he is doing."

He added, “One is supposed to be fearless and make films from their heart. Never try to understand the audience, because post covid everything has changed. They want a spectacular film for the theatre, they want a very very unusual film for the OTT platforms, the demand of quality has changed."

Time and again, Sanjay has given his audiences characters and films that are reflected upon and cherished for their impact. While it’s often challenging to deliver his best, the filmmaker admits that he always listened to his heart to create films. His last directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt turned out to be a massive hit.

He shared, “People came and told me, I shouldn’t be making Gangubai as it’s a woman-centric film, it has a female protagonist. In India, they do not go to a female subject or oriented film at the theatres, the box office doesn’t fetch good numbers and there’s a sex worker, and all that check boxes which is needed for a commercial film, wasn’t there in my case."

“I may have ticked all the wrong boxes, but here’s the proof that the film has worked. That’s the belief. A filmmaker has to cause the change," he added.

Speaking Heeramandi, his OTT debut, Bhansali said in a statement, “Heeramandi is an important milestone in my journey as a filmmaker. This is an epic, first of its kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world."

