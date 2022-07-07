Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Cast Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur in His Next? Read On To Know

In the recent past, speculations were rife that filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali might cast actors Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur in his next project. The piece of news left movie buffs in anticipation as to what larger-than-life story is next in store for them. However, now the collaboration rumours appear to be a false alarm.

A source close to Sanjay Leela Bhansali reportedly told Peeping Moon that there’s nothing cooking between Kriti Sanon, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Debunking the ongoing claims, the source said, “We don’t know where it came from. There’s nothing happening with Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur at Bhansali Productions."

The insider added that the duo is in talks for the remake of Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, which has nothing to do with Bhansali at all. “Whatever Bhansali is directing next, it’s not with Aditya Roy Kapur and Kriti Sanon for sure. Their casting news is completely baseless. They are in talks for the remake of Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, and not for a Bhansali film," the entertainment website quoted its source.

The report also stated that the prominent director is currently busy with the production of his upcoming Netflix web show Heermandi. Although Bhansali will direct only a couple of episodes, he is pretty much involved in all aspects of the show. After the completion of Heeramandi, he will begin shooting for Baiju Bawra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The project is likely to hit the floors in 2023. Further details regarding the development of the film remain under wraps.

In addition to this, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has reportedly initiated talks of casting actor Kartik Aaryan in one of his projects. The insider confirms that the project in question is just at the initial phase and nothing concrete about the same can be revealed at the moment.

