Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Use 16-20 Songs in Heeramandi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set for his upcoming project titled Heeramandi. The much-awaited web series is an epic, first-of-its-kind series revolving around the courtesans of Lahore. Admirers of the renowned filmmaker are keenly waiting to experience the visual spectacle. As per the latest report in Bollywood Hungama, the director is planning to use several songs for the show.

A source close to the development informed the portal that Bhansali has composed 20-35 songs so far. He will include 16-20 songs in the series out of which 3 will be semi-classical songs. “Heeramandi is not for audiences of the Pakeezah/Umrao Jaan era. SLB has designed it as attuned to today’s youngsters," the source was quoted as saying.

Advertisement

Since the story is set in the backdrop of brothels, there will be lots of music and dance. However, there won’t be an excess of classical singing and dancing. Also not to the extent as seen in legendary films like Pakeezah, Umrao Jaan and Sadhana, also based on the ‘kotha’ culture.

The source further added, “It will be more to the taste of today’s youngsters. Also, SLB wants to make it an upbeat series." As opposed to the usual ending with a note of tragedy, the story of tawaifs in Heeramandi will be portrayed as happy souls. The filmmaker and streaming giant Netflix will ensure that the show deserves a happy ending.

Set in pre-independent India, the series will explore the lesser-known aspects of the lives of the courtesans of Lahore. Known for works like Khamoshi, Black, Devdas, and Guzaarish, Bhansali said in a statement, “Heeramandi is an important milestone in my journey as a filmmaker. It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world."

Up next, Bhansali has Gangubai Kathiawadi which marks his maiden collaboration with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.