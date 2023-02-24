Sanjay Leela Bhansali Turns 60: National Award-Winning Director's Movies You Must Watch AGAIN

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI: The aesthetics and moods of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film can be described as grand, larger-than-life, vibrant, and extravagant. Agreed? From Devdas to Bajirao Mastani, Bhansali’s films are known for their incredible cinematography, intriguing plots, fascinating set design, and exquisite combination of colors.

The director, who began his career with hit after hit, never had a slow start, as some may call it. Bhansali knew precisely what he wanted to show the audience and how he should get there.

With each passing year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s spectacular masterpieces keep on winning our hearts. The list of the top five Bhansali projects is long, but on his birthday, we present you his all-time favourite movies. Let’s get started.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Every time Sanjay Leela Bhansali releases a new project, he leaves everyone impressed. In the year 2022, he knocked it out of the park when his film Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, performed exceptionally well at the box office. The women-centric film was a hit.

Padmaavat

Despite making controversial headlines, the film was well-received by critics. Padmaavat, based on Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s poem of the same name, tells the story of Sultan Alauddin Khalji’s desire to capture the beautiful Queen Padmavati. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor played pivotal roles in the iconic film. The film, like Bhansali’s other works, ruled the box office.

Bajirao Mastani

This films captivated audiences in seconds with ravishing set designs and spellbinding war sequences. The love triangle between Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and Ranveer Singh was appreciated by the film’s audience. The masterpiece went on to become the year’s highest-grossing film, earning 9 Filmfare awards.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

The film industry knew what they were in for when this film went on to win multiple Filmfare awards. As Bhansali’s second directorial effort, the film captivated audiences and swept the awards season. The film, which starred Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn, received critical acclaim. The film’s commercial success captivated audiences and is still regarded as one of the director’s best works to date.

Devdas

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s crowning achievement, Devdas, was released more than 21 years ago. This film introduced us to the director’s opulent world, who went to great lengths to make this film a visual spectacle. Devdas, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit, was one of the most expensive Hindi films ever made.

