Sanjay Leela Bhansali's BAFTA Campaign for Gangubai Kathiawadi Begins, Delivers First Masterclass in London

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali attended a series of high profile events as part of the BAFTA Awards campaign for his last release Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt. He launched the campaign by speaking at a special BAFTA Masterclass on November 28 at the iconic home of British cinema, discussing his career trajectory over the last 25 years. It marked the first ever masterclass by the director. The full house event took place at BAFTA’s iconic Princess Anne Theatre, hosted by Rachel Dwyer, British author and former professor of Indian Cultures and Cinema at SOAS, University of London.

Bhansali then took part in a special conversation with British film critic, Mike McCahill, for the next generation of the world’s leading creatives at Central Saint Martins, University of Arts London on November 29. He has become the first Indian artiste to be invited to speak at the world’s highest ranked fashion and art school, with former alumni including fashion designers such as the late Alexander McQueen, John Galliano, Kim Jones and Stella McCartney.

Attended by hundreds of students, the session took place at the popular LVMH Theatre, where Bhansali’s focus on fashion, creative direction and costume design in his films was explored in detail followed by a Q&A session with students. He also attended a special red carpet screening of Gangubai Kathiawadi at The Prince Charles Cinema on November 30. The Prince Charles Cinema is the last and most famous of the independent cinemas still operating in London’s cine-famous West End. The cinema was transformed for the special evening and was attended by hundreds of fans, social media influencers and British Asian artistes. The screening was hosted in cooperation with UK Asian Film Festival.

Speaking about his experience of being in London, Bhansali said, “Speaking to audiences at the various events in London has been a wonderful experience for me. The BAFTA Masterclass took me back to my early days as a filmmaker. It was a thrilling experience to share my insights and interact with students at Central Saint Martins. Gangubai Kathiawadi continues to receive unprecedented love from audiences globally. I hope this love continues to pour our way."

The director is set to attend many other events while in London as part of his BAFTA Awards campaign for Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is being submitted for BAFTA members’ consideration in all categories including Best Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Leading Actress and Film Not in the English Language.

