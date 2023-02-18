It was last year that Netflix announced Heeramandi, but those who religiously follow Bollywood would know that it has been in the making for a long time. Touted as Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s dream project, the series will take the storytelling notches higher. It will also have some of the best talents in the country. After much wait, the streaming platform has finally unveiled the first look from the series and fans can’t contain their excitement.

On Monday, the Netflix India official handle shared a teaser which showcased Manisha Koirala looking stunning in a royal getup, followed by similar smiling glimpses of the rest of the cast. It unveiled the royal, graceful looks of actresses Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chaddha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh from the film.

The text with the video read, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali invites you to the world where courtesans were Queens." Meanwhile, the caption of the post read,"Another time, another era, another magical world created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali we can’t wait to be a part of. Here is a glimpse into the beautiful and intriguing world of #Heeramandi. Coming soon!"

Fans who’ve been eagerly waiting to get a look at the teaser were stoked and mesmerized by this surprise. One of them wrote, “Woooowww!" Another one commented, “Aditi and Sanjeeda intense expressions describing the story!!" Someone else said, “Rest of the actresses one side and Manisha Koirala other side. She grabbed the trailer(with heart emojis)" A fan stated, “Can’t wait enough!!" Actor Gurfateh Pirzada also complimented, “This looks (fire emojis)".

Sharing more details about the Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, and Manisha Koirala starrer series, a source close to Bollywood Hungama had revealed, “The series is being shot on huge sets representing a sprawling kotha. The shooting is taking longer than expected. Sequences that were meant to be shot in one day are taking as much as three days. Netflix knows about the Bhansali magic. They are fully committed to the project,"

As for the series storyline, Heeramandi revolves around the lives of courtesans in the pre-Independence period. The eight-episode series features a host of prominent actresses from Bollywood.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s last film Gangubai Kathiawadi was a biographical crime drama film starring Alia Bhatt. The film not only achieved critical acclaim but was also the fifth highest-grossing film of 2022. Besides Alia Bhatt, the film also featured Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, Varun Kapoor, and Jim Sarbh.

