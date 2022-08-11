Sanjay Mishra’s Satire Comedy Holy Cow Trailer Out Now

The trailer of the upcoming film Holy Cow was released on Wednesday featuring Sanjay Mishra and Saadia Siddiqui in a husband-wife role. The film revolves around a Muslim couple, who fear for their lives after their cow goes missing.

The upcoming dark comedy, helmed by Saikabir also stars Tigmanshu Dhulia and Mukesh Bhatt in key roles. Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen making a guest appearance in the film. For the uninitiated, the film’s director is known for his work in Revolver Rani, Kismat Connection, and The Shaukeens.

The film is produced by Nawazuddin’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui, who earlier described the film as a modern-day satire with a sensibility of serious cinema.

In the trailer, the protagonist’s wife informs him that their cow named Rukhsar has been stolen.

As all hell breaks loose, the two roam around the city enquiring about their missing cow. However, soon as the news of their cow’s disappearance spread like wildfire in the small town, it turns into a political issue more than a domestic one.

When Sanjay Mishra turns to the police for help. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who appears in police uniform alleges that he must have killed his cow. Meanwhile, Tigmanshu Dhulia warns Sanjay that the matter has now turned political and no one will listen to him if he does not find the cow. Meanwhile, his wife also dreams of his death.

Later, the protagonist sets out on a mission to steal another cow in place of Rukhsar to save his life. One of his friends supports him every step of the way and even helps him pretend to be a Hindu.

The trailer and the cast of the film have been much appreciated by the audience. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 26.

