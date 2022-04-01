Sanjeev Karthick Wins Award at Sun Kudumbam Virudhugal 2022, Wife Alya Manasa is Elated

Reel life Raja Rani couple turned real-life couple Alya Manasa and Sanjeev Karthick are on cloud nine right. Just days after the birth of their second child on March 27, Sanjeev has bagged a prestigious award at the Sun Kudumbam Virudhugal 2022. Alya could not stop gushing about her husband’s win on her Instagram Stories and let her fans know that the family is extremely happy.

Sanjeev Karthik and Alya Manasa first met on the sets of Raja Rani. They fell in love and married on November 16, 2019. They were portraying the main characters in the serial. The reel-turned real-life couple has a daughter named Aila Syed. She was born in March 2020.

Raja Rani’s reign lasted till 2019. Raja Rani 2 started airing from October 12, 2020, with actors Sidhu Sid and Alya Manasa in the key roles. During the second season, Alya became pregnant with her second kid, due to which she had to leave the show. The actress revealed that she would not be reprising her role as Sandhya. Riya Vishwanathan has taken her place.

And now, Sanjeev has won the Natchathra Naayagan award at the Sun Kudumbam Virudhugal 2022 awards held recently. Alia Mansa, who shared the photo of her husband with the award in his hand on her Instagram, congratulated him.

The Sun Kudumbam Awards, presented by Sun Network, honour the cast and crew of television serials that air on Sun TV. The first awards event took place in 2010, and it is now held every two years.

