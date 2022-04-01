Sanjeev Karthick's Special Gift to Wife Alya Manasa is a Belly Cast. See What it is

Alya Manasa and Sanjeev Karthick are one of the most popular reel as well as real-life couples in the Tamil television industry. They played the lead pair on the debut season of Raja Rani and fell in love with each other on the sets. Sanjeev and Alya got married in May 2019 and welcomed a baby girl, Aila, a year later.

Alya, who was playing the lead in the second season of the show as well, recently gave birth to a baby boy. Sanjeev, who has a habit of giving special surprises to Alya, had another amazing gift for his wife recently. The actor shared the picture of belly cast Alya to cherish her pregnancy forever.

A belly cast is a 3D plaster sculpture of a woman’s belly bump.

Alya shared these pictures on social media from her hospital days. In the first picture, the doctors are handing the baby boy to her husband Sanjeev. The second picture is the belly cast. “We are blessed with a Boy baby both baby and mom doing fine thank you so much for all your blessing and yes, we have casted Alya’s Pregnancy belly bump to cherish forever. We do not have words to describe our thanks to @thaarikha_breastmilk_jewellery for Creating this most emotional Belly casting our order,"the actor wrote.

“We are happy that we are able to welcome our Cute little baby along with his womb and we are sure that it spreads vibe of Positivity. Thanks to @thaarikha_breastmilk jewellery for Completing our needs in our special day," Alya wrote.

Alya also shared a video on her Instagram with her husband Sanjeev Karthick where they both shared their thanks and love to Thaarikha Breastmilk Jewellery for the beautiful gift. The couple also introduced the brand to their fans.

Along with the video, Alya Mansa wrote, “Introducing @thaarikha_breastmilk_jewellery’s 3D Pregnancy Belly Casting Survices all around India. We are Elated with happiness that we able to cast my belly bump during the last weeks of pregnancy. We felt much comfortable while casting and as a Birth Professional, @thaarikha_breastmilk _jewellery knows how to handle pregnant women. Its safe."

“Thank you so much @thaarikha_breast milk_jewellery for creating a lifetime memory that we can even cherish for generations, It’s very important to choose the best one during our Most sensitives times. So, Expecting mommies our there, Cast your Pregnancy Belly at your doorstep by @thaarikha_breastmilk_jewellery. Their Premium services are available throughout India," the actor concluded.

