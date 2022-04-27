Sanjjanaa Galrani Shares Glimpses of Her Intimate Baby Shower, Thanks Friends, Family

Kannada actor Sanjjanaa Galrani and her husband are gearing up to welcome their baby home soon. Sanjjanaa, who is in her ninth month of pregnancy, had an intimate baby shower recently. The actor shared the photos and videos from the ceremony on her social media handle.

The Lips Don’t Lie actor posted a montage video, posing happily with her husband. She can be seen wearing a purple and golden kurta with a heavy necklace for the ritual. She even penned a heartfelt note for her fans extending her gratitude for showering her with blessings and love. She wrote in the caption, “Hi friends, all of you who are reaching out to us to wish us for our new upcoming parenthood journey. I would like to thank you all to have showered so much love and blessings on us."

Advertisement

Further, she also thanked her husband for being the pillar of support and wrote, “I’m very grateful & grateful-full in the God to have given me such a good companion as my husband who has always been my pillar of strength. Thank you, Doctor Saab, for everything in life."

Earlier, she shared another video from the baby shower in which we can see her friends doing the rituals with love. Sanjjanaa enjoyed every moment with a smile on her face and the pregnancy glow. She also let her emotions flow freely in the caption and made sure to credit her friends for bringing in the traditional ceremony for her. She captioned the video, “So overwhelmed with my closest family South Indian friends to have set up my Shreemantha with so much love & passion."

Sandalwood actor Harshika Poonacha commented on the post, saying, “So nice," followed by a heart emoticon. Various other fans also filled the comments section with love and blessings for the actor.

For the unversed, Sanjjanaa got married to Dr Azeez Pasha in May 2020 in an intimate ceremony.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.