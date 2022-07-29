Sanju Baba Chale Amerika: Shehnaaz Gill Joins Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi On America-Canada Tour

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi are collaborating after 15 years to entertain their fans and will be going on North America tour for their show 'Sanju Baba Chale Amerika'. Excited? Wait, till you read ahead. The iconic duo will be joined by fan-favourite Shehnaaz Gill for their USA and Canada tour next month.

Announcing the big news, Shehnaaz took to her gram and shared a humorous video. In the short clip, she can be heard, “Tvahda bhai, sada bhai, sabke chahitey Munna bhai. Sanju baba ke sangh mein bhi aarahi hoon aapke dillo par raaz karne.” Followed by it, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad correct her and tell her that it is “raaj karne,” after which she pronounces it correctly.

She posted the video on Thursday with the caption, “Main toh chali AMERIKA aur CANADA… with Sanju baba! (I am going to America with Sanju Baba). So much fun! Tour begins next month!”

Advertisement

Her post elevated excitement among the netizens who spammed her comment section by expressing their eagerness. One social media user commented, “Queen is born to rule,” another one penned, “Yeah. India ki Shehnaaz Gill chali America aur Canada.” While the third user wrote, “You are meant to conquer the world and hearts”.

Advertisement

Shehnaaz Gill rose to prominence with her stint in the 13th season of Bigg Boss. She is all set to surprise her fans with multiple projects in her pipeline. Shehnaaz Gill will reportedly be making an appearance in Farhad Samji’s directorial Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, in which she will be sharing the screen space with none other than Salman Khan. Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati will also be seen in the lead roles. The film's theatrical release is expected to be on December 30 this year.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here