Sankarshan Karhade Shares Picture With Prashant Damle to Announce Directorial Debut

Marathi actor and host Sankarshan Karhade recently shared on Instagram a picture in which he is seen interacting with veteran actor Prashant Damle.

“Working as a director for the first time. The music of the show has been composed by Ashok Patki and it is a different feeling to work as a director with stars like Varsha Usgaonkar," Sankarshan captioned the picture. The actor has also used hashtags like new, theatre, play, director, opportunity, etc.

Following this, the fans of the actor congratulated him for his new endeavour and also posted heart emojis in the comment section.

Sankarshan Karhade rose to fame with the serial Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath in which he portrayed the character of Sameer. The actor also appeared in TV shows, including Mala Saasu Havi, and Khulata Kali Khulena.

Sankarshan made his debut in the entertainment industry with the serial Aabhaas and has also won the Zee Marathi Award 2021.

Besides TV shows, he has also appeared in Marathi films, including Nagpur Adhiveshan in 2016, Wedding Cha Shinema in 2019, and Ayushi in 2021.

Prashant Damle, on the other hand, has appeared in a host of Marathi dramas, films and soap operas. The veteran Marathi actor-comedian debuted in the entertainment industry with theatres and has appeared in 27 different plays.

He has been honoured with numerous prestigious awards, including four Limca Book of Records, and has performed in 37 Marathi films and 24 Marathi TV shows. He also holds the record for the most performances for his drama Gela Madhav Kunikade in Mumbai in 15 years.

At present, he is involved with a cookery show, Aaj Kay Special, which airs on Colors Marathi. He also serves as the brand ambassador for Shamrao Vitthal Co-Operative Bank and Disha Direct.

