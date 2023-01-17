Sankarshan Karhade's Hilarious Post With Mhanshil Tasa Director Prasad Oak Viral

Marathi actor Sankarshan Karhade’s name has created enough social media buzz recently, owing to his hit play Tu Mhanshil Tasa, directed by Prasad Oak. The play narrates the story of a newly-married couple, trying to deal with the ups and downs in their life. Sankarshan recently shared a hilarious post, which shows his conversation with the director. In the post, the Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath actor wrote in the caption that Prasad asked him the number of shows they had performed for the play Tu Mhanshil Tasa. Sankarshan informed him that they have done 20 shows, and the actor expected a celebration bash in return. Instead of giving him any compliments, Prasad’s witty reply indicated that he should not think about celebrations so soon. The director told Sankarshan that let the tally of shows reach the target of 2075, then they will rehearse for some more days and after that will decide on a further schedule.

Social media users and Sankarshan’s colleagues were left in splits after reading this post. They loved how Prasad is extremely passionate about work and also doesn’t hesitate to crack a joke or two on sets. Manjiri Oak, Prasad’s wife couldn’t help laughing at this witty reply by her husband and commented, “Others admired the collaboration of Sankarshan and Prasad."

Advertisement

Marathi viewers are looking forward with bated breath to upcoming shows of Tu Mhanshil Tasa. The popularity of this play can be gauged by the fact that its shows at the starting of this year were housefull. The Ayushi actor informed his fans in an Instagram post on January 1. He wrote that the show of this play, held at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra West (Mumbai), was fully occupied.

Alongside the caption, Sankarshan attached a picture with the cast and crew of this play, including Prashant Damle, Prasad and Sameer Hampi. Sankarshan’s colleagues from the film industry like Anand Bhate, Prajakta Gaikwad and Sandeep Pathak applauded the team for this achievement.

Social media users appreciated Tu Mhanshil Tasa’s writing as a well-crafted play. They also lauded the cast’s performance, especially Sankarshan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here