Sankarshan Karhade's Important Social Message Leaves Netizens Thinking What he said

Sankarshan Karhade is a jack of all trades. He is an actor, anchor, writer and poet. The young artist is entertaining his fans as a host for a cooking reality show, Kitchen Kalakar these days. Not just that, Sankarshan’s social media is a true treat to his fans. Recently, he shared a social message in a quirky way that left netizens thinking.

Sankarshan has shared a group of photos on his Instagram account in which he can be seen posing in ethnic attire. Mazi Tujhi Reshmigath actor can be seen donning a pink kurta-pyjama with a pink embroidered jacket. While in the photos, the actor is surely looking dashing, one thing that caught the eyes of the netizens is the interesting caption.

Giving a social message through his posts, Sankarshan wrote in Marathi, “Afterbirth polio dose and during photoshoot pose are compulsory." This interesting way of giving a message on polio is definitely an art of a poet. The users reacted to the post with love-filled messages. Complementing the caption, one of the users wrote, “What a caption dada," whereas the other one commented on the look, “Looking handsome."

The actor creating awareness about polio became a father to fraternal twins last year. As the babies are soon to be turning one in the next few months, the message coming from him is a great way to make new parents aware.

On the professional front, the actor has worked on numerous Marathi television shows such as Khulna Kali Khulena, Majhiya Priyala, and Abhas Ha. He has also hosted a number of reality shows.

Not just that, Sankarshan has been praised a lot for his acting skills. His latest show, Mazhi Tujhi Reshmigath, is gaining popularity day by day. Last year, he also received the Zee Marathi Award for his performance as Sameer in the serial.

