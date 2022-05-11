Sankranthi 2023 To Witness Mega Clash Between Vijay’s Thalapathy 66 and Prabhas’ Adipurush

The Sankranthi 2023 will witness a clash between two much anticipated big-budget films — Vijay starrer Thalapathy 66 and Adipurush starring Prabhas. Earlier, the makers of Thalapathy 66 had announced that they would release the film on Diwali. The Vijay film will cater to Telugu and Tamil audiences. Prabhas will cater to a pan-India market. The audience is excited about the impending clash and is already guessing the film that will emerge triumphantly.

Thalapathy 66 is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Apart from Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj and Yogi Babu are there in the film. Sarath Kumar and Shaam are also there in the Vijay-starrer.

Advertisement

Adipurush, on the other hand, has been written and directed by Om Raut. Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh Nijjar and Trupti Toradmal complete the cast of the film.

For Vijay and Prabhas, 2022 was filled with disappointments. Vijay was seen in the recently released Beast, which could not live up to expectations and was lambasted for its weak storyline. Many said that apart from Vijay’s acting, only music and camera work deserved appreciation.

Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam was also a disaster, with the only saving grace being visuals and music. The audience described Radhe Shyam as too stretched. Many complained that there was a lack of on-screen chemistry between the leading pair. Many also complained that the idea behind Radhe Shyam was outdated.

Vijay and Prabhas are now looking at making a big comeback to compensate for this year’s losses. Besides Adipurush, Prabhas has Salaar, Project K (tentative title), Spirit and a yet to be titled Prabhas-Siddharth Anand film lined up. Salaar has been written and directed by Prashanth Neel. Project K is written and directed by Nag Ashwin, while Sandeep Reddy Vanga has written and will direct Spirit.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.