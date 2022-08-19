Santhanam Preparing For a Return To Comedy Genre With Five Bad Guys

Actor Santhaman is preparing for another comedy film in which he will appear as a comedian and not as a hero. Although there is no official announcement about the movie, reports suggest the film is already in the works and is titled Five Bad Guys. The film is directed by Shankar and Govardhan will be assisting him as his deputy.

Five Bad Guys is touted to be a fantasy and comedy film and will be like a comeback for Santhanam in the comedy genre. After his debut in the industry, he has extensively worked as a hero. Five Bad Guys will mark Santhanam’s second comedy movie in the Tamil industry. The film will be produced by Trident Arts.

Santhanam’s movie Gulu Gulu, which hit the theatres on July 29, was a super hit. Apart from Santhanam, Gulu Gulu features George Maryan, Dheena, Namita Krishnamurthy, and Athulya Chandra. In minor roles, Bipin, Kavi Harish, Yuvaraj, and Mauri Dass were seen. Gulu Gulu earned Rs. 11 crore at the Box office after being made on a budget of Rs.15 crore.

Gulu Gulu’s trailer was loved by the audience. Film critics suggest that it was the trailer that attracted the crowd. The trailer started with a car travelling to an unknown location with GPS-like features making it impressive. It suddenly reaches a forested area, which then magically turns into a human face. The barriers were symbolised by various elements, like rocky roads, excessive rains, and thunderstorms. But the car did not stop

Santhanam will next appear in Madha Gaja Raja, which will be released on 22 October 2022. The movie is helmed by Sundar C.

