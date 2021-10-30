Santhanam-Starrer 'Sabhaapathy', His 3rd of Year, to Hit Theatres on November 19

Actor Santhanam had his film “Parris Jeyaraj" released early this year. In September, then, another of his films “Dikkiloona" premiered and the year appears to be a busy one as the actor prepared for his next release scheduled for November 19. The film is titled “Sabhaapathy" and has been directed by R Srinivasa Rao. The movie is said to be a comedy entertainer, and the story revolves around a man who loves a woman and fights to be with her.

The film has been produced under the banner of RK Entertainment by C Ramesh Kumar. Along with Santhanam, Preeti Verma will be seen in the lead role. MS Bhaskar, Pugazh and Sayaji Shinde will be seen playing supporting roles. Music director Sam CS has composed the music for the film while Baskar Arumugam is looking after the cinematography with Leo John Paul as the editor.

Advertisement

Not long ago, there were rumours that Santhanam-starrer will be released on an OTT platform, but now the film is all set for a theatrical release. His previous movie “Dikkiloona" was directed by Karthik Yogi and starred Anagha and Shirin Kanchwala alongside him.

Yogi Babu, Rajendran, Harbhajan Singh and Anandaraj were seen playing supporting roles. Released on Zee5, the movie was declared a hit. There was a lot of anticipation among the audience for the film.

The year seems to be a happy one for all the Santhanam fans since they have already been treated to two of his films. As they prepare to welcome 2022, they will get to see another film with their favourite star in the lead.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.